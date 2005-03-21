Best Business Blogs: Advertising

Blog: Adrants
Who Writes It: Steve Hall, former media director of RDW Group
Why You Should Read It: Reading Adrants is like eating your vegetables and getting dessert, too: Posts include summaries of in-depth consumer privacy studies, comments on new ad spots, and Ashlee Simpson gossip. It’s opinionated, smart, frequently updated, and often sexed-up, just as you’d expect from an insider.
Blog: AdLand
Who Writes It: A community Web log, AdLand allows posts from anyone who registers. The site’s proprietress, Ask Waeppling, a freelance art director known on the site as Dabitch, seems to write most often.
Why You Should Read It: The group blog approach generates a more diverse array of insight and opinions from registered users, called “adgrunts,” who can view and post comments. The well-designed blog, created in 2000, also offers forums and an ad archive, the latter available for a small fee.
Blog: Advertising Lab @ MIT
Who Writes It: Ilya Vedrashko, a grad student at MIT’s comparative media studies program
Why You Should Read It: Vedrashko’s niche — news on emerging media and advertising technologies — is a respite from the many ad bloggers who just rave about their favorite spots (um, we watch TV, too). Vedrashko does more quoting than writing, but his roundup offers an intriguing glimpse into the future.
Blog: Adfreak
Who Writes It: Writers for industry bible AdWeek
Why You Should Read It: Because they can write (we know, they’re paid to do it). Still, AdFreak’s scribes offer up a fun grab bag of advertising news and unearth cool finds in the advertising subculture, like this parody of Apple’s legendary 1984 commercial.
Blog: Room 116
Who Writes It: Students from AdCenter at Virginia Commonwealth University
Why You Should Read It: Because these kids are cool. The folks behind Room 116 put together a mix of pop culture blips like Gizoogle that could affect the ad world, smart articles of interest to young creatives, and links to some of the best ads you’ll never see, like this one.
Blog: We’re As Disappointed as You Are: Thoughts of a Planner
Who Writes It: Russell Davies, former head of account planning at Wieden + Kennedy, now global planning director for Nike
Why You Should Read It: Because Davies’ blog reveals the mind of someone at the top of advertising’s game. While other ad blogs round up ad industry articles from mainstream publications or links to online ad phenomena, Davies photo-laden blog offers a new way of looking at the world. From antique posters you’d never notice to simple ads in the Middle East, far from the hipper-than-thou agencies in the U.S. and U.K., Davies reminds us of the power of messages in all of their infinite forms.