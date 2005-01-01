Baseball may be America’s national pastime, but marketing the sport does have some drawbacks, says Jacqueline Parkes, vice president of advertising and marketing for Major League Baseball.

“When I tell people what I do, they light up,” the 39 year old said. “The challenge I have is going any place — whether it’s church or a cocktail party — and having people not let my career dominate the conversation.”

Fortunately, she’s prepared to handle the pressure.

“I love talking baseball, so it’s great by me.”

At the heart of Parkes’s job is leveraging opportunities and coordinating efforts with the league’s 30 clubs in hopes of strengthening the brand and getting some new fans. Handling those efforts is a lot different from marketing dishwasher detergent.

“Major League baseball is unique because our product is a real, living, breathing thing that changes every moment of every day,” she said. “We can’t control it like a Product & Gamble or a Johnson & Johnson.”

But having that kind of fluid product is also what can make for the best opportunities. As Ken Griffey, Jr., neared the 500-home run mark in the 2004 season, Parkes and her team saw a chance to do something special: get the 14 living players who reached that staggering number together at the home run derby during All Star Weekend in Houston. After a mere month and a half of preparation, the result was the 500 Home Run Club and a 38 percent ratings increase for ESPN, which televised the event.