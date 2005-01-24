The 25 Top Jobs for 2005-2010

advertisement

What makes a job a great job? Obviously, different people will give different answers. It’s impossible to account for everyone’s personal taste and personality traits — including foibles — and how they might fit into a particular job. What makes a great job opportunity is much easier to gauge. How much do you get paid? What kind of professional development opportunities are available? How much room for innovation does a role offer?

Fast Company based this year’s index of the top jobs on four categories: job growth, salary potential, education level, and room for innovation. Relying heavily on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the work of Dr. Kevin Stolarick, a lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University and an expert on the creative class, Fast Company has assembled a list of the 25 Top Jobs for 2005. What We Considered Clearly, you want to pick a career that’s in high demand. Because job growth is so important, we weighted our index 35% toward the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s projected job growth data through 2012. Money also matters. We based our salary range — an indication of the opportunity for salary growth — on the difference between the 10th percentile earnings and the 90th percentile earnings for a given job, also based on BLS data. This gives a picture of where you might end up in relation to where you started. The greater the divide, the better the score. Salary range was also given a 35% share of the total index score. A great job, in our opinion, also requires a good deal of investment in education. Our education score is based on what percentage of those working in the field hold a college degree according to BLS data. We weighted this 20%. Finally, a great job needs to give you room to run. How innovative and creative can you be? How open to new ideas are people in your profession? We turned to Dr. Kevin Stolarick to help determine how creative workers can be in a given field. We weighted this 10%.

Job Growth Index: 58.71

Education Index: 82.31

Salary Range Index: 87.95

Innovation Index: 0 Profile: Ron Gong, personal finance adviser, Harris MyCFO Back to the list Medical Scientist What they do: It’s a broad category, but think lab coats and microscopes. Many work within an academic setting, while others can find employment in the government, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. Why the job is hot: This job rates especially high for innovation because of the creativity and problem solving needed for medical research. Future job prospects are strong because spending on research for diseases such as cancer, AIDS, and Parkinson’s Disease is expected to increase. The job normally requires a doctorate. Most research is funded by grants, which means that the pay can be less than spectacular — even if it can exceed $100,000. Job Growth Index: 45.68

Education Index: 98.28

Salary Range Index: 60

Innovation Index: 96

Profile: George Q. Daley, stem cell researcher, Harvard University Back to the list Computer Software Engineer What they do: The applications you use on your computer didn’t write themselves, you know. That’s where these guys — and gals — come in. Software engineers not only write programs; they also help companies adopt and integrate new technologies smoothly. Why the job is hot: It looks like computers are here to stay and that they might have a significant role in the future, so job growth is strong to say the least. In fact, the software industry grew 6% in 2004 alone. Normally, a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or science is sufficient to get a good position, meaning the job ranks high on the education index, but not quite at the top. The profession is well paying, but only a gold mine for those with unique, specialized skills. Job Growth Index: 61.24

Education Index: 70.80

Salary Range Index: 69.67

Innovation Index: 38 Profile: Colonel Casey Wardynski, project originator and director, “America’s Army”

Back to the list Chiropractor What they do: With software engineering — a largely sedentary role — being such a hot job, it should be no surprise that the people who treat bad backs are also in demand. Chiropractors diagnose and treat problems related to a person’s muscular, nervous, and skeletal systems, with special emphasis on the spine. Why the job is hot: Despite the practice’s sometimes shady reputation, it takes a lot of education to crack a back: two to four years of undergraduate coursework, completion of a four-year chiropractic college course, and national and state certification. Job growth looks solid, especially because people are becoming more interested in alternative, holistic healthcare such as acupuncture and massage therapy. Health insurance companies are also beginning to recognize the benefits, which bodes well for the practice’s respect and reputation. Job Growth Index: 39.53

Education Index: 98.48

Salary Range Index: 84.93

Innovation Index: 0 Back to the list Environmental Engineer What they do: Environmental engineers help design, build, and operate systems for water supply and waste disposal. Additionally, they help with pollution control, recycling efforts, and other public health projects. They gather a lot of data for analysis. Employers include private consulting firms, universities, research firms, laboratories, the government, and private and public companies. According to the American Academy of Environmental Engineers, expect to spend about three-quarters of your time indoors — and a quarter on site.

Why the job is hot: Environmental engineers get to do a lot of serious thinking and data analysis, which helped them score well in the innovation and creativity aspect of our study. Job prospects are also excellent, as increased environmental regulations are expected to create strong demand for their services. It’s probably going to take at least a bachelor’s degree to get the job. That said, salary potential leaves something to be desired, ranging from $38,950 to $92,940. Job Growth Index: 64.91

Education Index: 86.39

Salary Range Index: 37.19

Innovation Index: 87 Back to the list Biochemist and Biophysicist What they do: Biochemists study the chemical composition of living things. Biophysicists, then, apply the principles of physics to those same living things and their cells to do to understand how the mechanisms of biological systems work. Many researchers can expect to find work at colleges and universities. Jobs are also available in fields such as biotechnology, drug development, and food processing. Lastly, the government employs biochemists and biophysicists to deal with environmental and health issues. Why the job is hot: You won’t get very far in these careers without a doctorate, so that earns the practice an A+ in the education index. Because the goal of the job is to break new ground, the job rates high in the innovation and creativity aspect. But because basic research is often funded by the government, competition for that money is fierce. That means that job growth is low and compensation average. Job Growth Index: 38.82

Education Index: 96.48

Salary Range Index: 49.35

Innovation Index: 93

Back to the list Sales Manager What they do: Salespeople are important. But your sales force isn’t going to manage itself, so most companies need at least one sales manager to set goals, organize training, and assign sales territories. They keep tabs on who is selling well, what is selling, who is buying — and who isn’t. Depending on where they are in the supply chain, sales managers can work with dealers and distributors. Why the job is hot: As global markets continue to open and create more product competition, job growth looks strong, as does salary growth. Expect the required education levels to creep up as more workers vie for these well paying jobs. Job Growth Index: 51.74

Education Index: 67.57

Salary Range Index: 78.93

Innovation Index: 0 Back to the list Epidemiologist What they do: Epidemiologists are scientists that study health and illness within populations. That could be in a city, a hospital, or a whole country. They can spend their lives in a lab or travel the world as a “virus hunter” for the government’s Center for Disease Control. Most, however, work for the government with hopes of isolating and preventing diseases, including anthrax outbreaks related to bioterrorist attacks.

Why the job is hot: This is another group of scientists, so they’re extremely innovative. Expect strong job growth, because, as populations grow and barriers to travel go down, virus outbreaks will likely increase. You won’t go very far in the field without at least a Master’s degree. However, because most jobs are with the government, the pay is poor compared to others on the list. Job Growth Index: 55.16

Education Index: 98.28

Salary Range Index: 33.57

Innovation Index: 85 Profile: Michael Bell, chief of the special pathogens branch of the CDC’s epidemiology unit Back to the list Computer System Analyst What they do: The technological needs of business are constantly expanding. Sometimes those needs require updating a system — and sometimes they require replacing it entirely. A computer system analyst helps analyze the situation and determine what needs to be done. Why the job is hot: A job that involves new technology and problem solving does well in the creativity portion of the ranking system. Job growth looks very strong. The job receives only a moderate education score because a bachelor’s is sufficient to land it. And because an analyst position is only a midlevel job, salary is weaker than in other related careers.

Job Growth Index: 66.82

Education Index: 62.82

Salary Range Index: 37.35

Innovation Index: 100 Profile: Rolita Cook, software development manager, Wal-Mart’s domestic distribution client server development group Back to the list Athlete What they do: You know the drill. The job requires running around a diamond, running up and down a field, running up and down a court, running side to side on a court, skating up and down a rink, or walking around a lush golf course. Competition is fierce, and teamwork is usually required. Why the job is hot: Being a professional athlete seems like a darn good job. Fun, physical. Rumor has it that it pays OK. Job Growth Index: 32.58

Education Index: 60.11

Salary Range Index: 100

Innovation Index: 0

Back to the list Agent and Business Manager for Artists, Performers and Athletes What they do: Just as chiropractors might naturally follow software engineers, agents are where the athletes are. Even outside the realm of professional sports, agents represent and market their clients. Think of it as outsourcing your career management. Duties can involve negotiating contracts and getting people front row seats to Lakers’ games. Why the job is hot: As entertainment media continues to change — and as actors and athletes continue to be hot prospects — agents are going to be in high demand. Competition will hinge on how creatively they draw up contracts. Job growth looks particularly promising because — thanks to the reality TV craze, perhaps — practically everybody is getting their 15 minutes of fame and needs representation. By taking roughly 10% of their clients’ gross earnings, salary isn’t too shabby. Job Growth Index: 47.23

Education Index: 65.98

Salary Range Index: 68.76

Innovation Index: 45 Back to the list Marketing Manager What they do: Marketing managers target where a company is going to sell its product, to whom, and at what price. They work extensively with sales managers, market research managers, and product development managers. Primarily, their main task is to attract new customers — and keep them. They also identify market opportunities for new products.

