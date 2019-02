Now this looks interesting; could I do a presentation at a client’s office using this tool if I had internet access, I wonder?

And if it’s Flash-based, how hard would it be to for a developer to add form completion functionality? (am I thinking about an Adobe Quicksilver “overlay” here? hmm…)

I guess I’ll have to find the time to kick the tires on this application; it sounds too good to be true if it accepts uploads in nearly any format.