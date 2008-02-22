Vista Service Pack 1 causes loss of functionality for some programs

Many micro businesses rely on Zone Alarm or Trend Micro brand security software, including my own. Imagine my dismay to see these on the list of programs affected by the first Service Pack for Microsoft’s Vista operating system. Fortunately both softwares have issued versions supported under Vista, but the hassle factor of upgrading to these new versions cuts into a micro business owner’s billable time.

In my case, I will have to upgrade the software on 2 out of 8 computers, and on a number of client computers that I support. I’m even more reluctant to migrate the rest of my systems to Vista from Windows XP as I’d lose a chunk of time performing both the migration and software upgrades. The only upside is that I may have more billable hours from clients who will pay me to do ensure their software is compatible with Vista — but at the end of the day, did they get more value for the money?