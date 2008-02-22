It Always Pays to Be Nice

In my work as an executive coach, I have found that interpersonally competent people share at least three things in common:

Interpersonally competent people are self aware. They understand themselves, and as a result they understand others. Interpersonally competent people build solid, long lasting mutually beneficial relationships with the people in their lives. Interpersonally competent people are able to resolve conflicts with a minimal amount of problems and upset to relationships.

Today, I’d like to focus on relationships. To begin, I’d like to share a story about the importance of relationships.

A few months ago, I had a meeting with a potential client. I have known this guy for about 20 years. He was a new HR rep at the company where I worked prior to starting my consulting and coaching business. Now, he is a senior HR person with that same company and I am an executive coach.

A few weeks previous, we had a chance meeting. I followed up and asked if I could have a few minutes of his time to tell him what I’ve been doing recently. He said “sure”.

As we were chatting, he said something that really hit home. “When I was a young guy here, a lot of the people at your level didn’t pay a lot of attention to me. That wasn’t true of you. You were nice to me. I can remember you asking me if I’d like to go to lunch or dinner a few times. I was never able to make it, but I really appreciated you asking. Quite frankly, that’s the whole reason you’re here now. You treated me well many years ago when you didn’t have to.” I told him that I really didn’t remember those things. He said, “I do, and they meant a lot to me.”

There is a common sense point here. Interpersonal competence comes from within. Build relationships, and treat people well because it’s the right thing to do – not because you have something to gain from it. People can spot a phony a mile away.

I have identified four tips for building strong relationships.