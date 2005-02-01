Product Roundup: Power Tools for Presenters

Digital SLR cameras provide the high resolution, excellent image quality, and versatility required to capture professional quality images under a wide range of shooting conditions. These cameras accept a variety of professional accessories and interchangeable lenses, and can deliver pictures good enough for poster size prints or giant screen display.

Prices for an excellent semi-pro digital SLR, such as the new lightweight Pentax *ist DS or the powerful Nikon D70, start at less than $1,000. For even higher resolution and better low light performance, take a look at the 8.2 megapixel Canon EOS 20D (around $1,600 with an interchangeable EF-S 18-55mm zoom lens).

If your team requires the ultimate level of professional image capture and processing power, you will want to consider Nikon’s fast new 12.4 megapixel D2X ($10,000), or the very impressive 16.7 megapixel Canon EOS-1Ds Mark II ($12,000).

Dynamic Video

New computer-based editing systems and camcorders make it easy to include the highest quality conventional video, or even High Definition (HD) footage in your multimedia presentations.

Canon’s versatile new 3-chip XL2 camcorder ($5,000) offers interchangeable lenses and a full range of image and audio controls for broadcast quality recording on DV tape.

The new 3-CCD Sony HDR-FX1 ($3,700) camcorder captures both high-resolution 1080i HDV video or standard video on DV format tapes. The HDR-FX1 features a non-interchangeable 12X optical Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar optical zoom lens, and a full range of manual controls. A fully professional version, the Sony HVR-Z1U (less than $6,000), adds SMPTE timecode and other capabilities.

Applications of Power

Visual Communicator Studio from Serious Magic lets you combine live video, graphics, and audio into a slick multimedia presentation. With the application’s V-Screen, you can key in backgrounds and graphics behind the speaker for a news format look. Costs range from $199 to $695.