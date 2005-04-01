Mobile Communications: Ready for the Road

The latest cell phones feature Bluetooth wireless technology, multimedia messaging, and other useful capabilities. The ultra-thin (13.9 mm) Motorola Razr V3 mobile phone, with service from Cingular , costs $500. Quad-band with GSM compatibility distinguishes it as a true world phone. The Razr V3 features a VGA camera with 4X zoom, speakerphone, and Bluetooth functionality. Advanced features include MPEG4 video playback of clips that can be downloaded from the Web.

With Mobile Web 2.0 service from Verizon Wireless and the new LG VX7000 camera phone ($180 after mail-in rebate), you can send video messages and access the latest news and information from more than 30 content providers.

Get Smart

Smartphones combine the functions of a PDA and a mobile phone with data storage and other capabilities, in a single, handheld device. The new Treo 650 from palmOne includes a fast processor, the latest Palm OS, and a high-resolution 320 x 320 pixel color display. This compact, versatile unit also features Bluetooth wireless technology, an alphanumeric keyboard, a VGA camera, and a built-in MP3 player. It is available with service from Sprint ($600), or Cingular ($450 with a 2-year contract).

The Audiovox SMT5600 ($199 after rebates with a 2-year voice and data service contract from AT&T Wireless), runs Microsoft Windows Mobile software, and weighs just 3.6 ounces. It includes a camera, Bluetooth, Windows Media Player 10 Mobile, mini-SD card slot, and a familiar interface for MS Outlook users.

Office Access

Mobile executives, telecommuters, and other road warriors can benefit from the growing availability of business centers and meeting venues. While hotels and cafes offer connectivity hotspots, ready-to-use offices from the Regus Group Network provide a professional place to work or hold a meeting. Capabilities include secure, high-speed Internet access, as well as technology and administrative support. With membership in the new Regus Network Access program ($25 per month/$300 annual), you can walk in, start working, and pay for use per hour or day at any Regus facility.

Know As You Go

Reliable and readily accessible information is a necessity for success in any business. The new TomTom GO is a portable GPS navigation appliance that supplies both visual and spoken driving directions. The unit features a color touch-screen, measures only 4.5 x 3.6 x 2.3 inches, and costs $999 with preloaded, detailed US maps.

In-depth knowledge about people and businesses is only a click away from sources such as Nexus and Factiva. With a single ID access, Factiva Companies & Executives provides timely information on industries, companies, and executives, from more than 9,000 publications and databases. Factiva also provides integration into existing Customer Relationship Management, Sales Force Automation, intranet, and portal solutions. Pricing is on a per-seat basis. The package that covers North American companies, for example, starts at $1,800 for 10 users for one year.