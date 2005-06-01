Delivering the Message

If a picture is worth a thousand words, imagine the impact of poster-sized prints in full color. We recently tested the new Epson Stylus Photo R1800 and got impressive results. This versatile printer produced stunning, gallery-quality prints and banners as large as 13 x 44 inches. It also did a great job with presentation handouts, and even printed beautiful color labels directly onto inkjet compatible CDs and DVDs. The 8-color ink cartridge system costs $550.

A Thousand Discs

Writable optical media, such as CD-R and DVD-R, are a great way to distribute large multimedia and data files. The latest disc duplication systems from Vinpower Digital, Mediatechnics, and Primera are easy-to-use and cost-effective.

Vinpower Digital’s Titan Pro DVD/CD autoloaders, for example, feature a quick-function for one button duplication. These true standalone units are equipped with 4, 6, or 8 Plextor or Pioneer drives and can handle capacities of either 500 or 1,000 discs. The built-in Multi-Master Recognition Technology enables you to run multiple masters with different quantities in succession until the job is done. Titan Pro features double layer DVD capability, 16x speed, 128 MB memory buffer, and LCD screen. Prices start at $2,500.

Awesome Multimedia

The performance and reliability of the latest multimedia projectors have escalated while prices continue to plummet. Whether you are making a presentation to a small team or a large audience, a data/video projector can go a long way in making a big impact.

Hitachi’s latest multimedia projector, the CP-X445 ($3,000), projects large-screen images that are easy to see even in a brightly lit room. This native XGA projector (1024 x 768) has a rated output of 3200 ANSI lumens. It features four 3-Watt speakers and HDTV compatibility. The versatile 8.9-lb. unit is a good choice for use in conference and multipurpose rooms with audiences as large as 300 people.

If you need to project a super large image, the new Sony SRX can display up to four HDTV images of 1920 x 1080 pixels simultaneously on a screen measuring 700 inches (diagonal). The SRX-R105 delivers 5000 ANSI lumens, and the SRX-R110 delivers an incredible 10,000 ANSI lumens of native 4096 x 2160 video and graphics. Both units cost upwards of $50,000, and can be rented for use at a special event or purchased outright.

The ultimate high-impact display may well be Samsung’s new 80-inch plasma screen. The HPR8072 ($60,000) has a full native HDTV resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a 5000:1 contrast ratio, 1500 cd/m2 (candelas per square meter) of brightness, and picture quality that will impress even the most jaded audience of technocrats. Excellent widescreen plasma displays are also available from Sony, Hitachi, and Pioneer.