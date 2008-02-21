advertisement
We’d Rather Work Together Than Alone

By Kare Anderson1 minute Read

So says Smart Mobs author Howard Rheingold in his 19-minute talk at the Ted conference. He believes it is instinctive to want to participate in a compatible group. Of course, we are only as strong as the weakest link. Hear how to be a part of collective action and participatory media. It may lead you to hearing more and reading this chapter of Civic Life Online: Learning How Digital Media Can Engage Youth.

