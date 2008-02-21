Clear, crisp writing is an important communication skill. Successful people are able to get across their ideas in an easily readable way. I’ve been blessed. Writing has always come easy to me. I enjoy it. Studying Journalism in college helped too. There’s nothing like a critique from a Journalism professor to help you clean up your writing.

However, this blessing can become a bit of a curse. Because writing comes easy to me, I sometimes get lazy and don’t do a good job of rewriting. James Michener, a great writer, once said, “I’m not a very good writer, but I’m an excellent rewriter.” Rewriting is the key to good writing, just as James Michener, who wrote more than 40 books and won a Pulitzer prize, says. Let me repeat that. Rewriting is the key to good writing.

In yesterday’s post, I talked about the relationship between hard work and outstanding performance. Rewriting is the hard work of writing. All writing can improve. I have rewritten all of my books at least three or four times. Yet, I can open any one of them at random and find a better way to get my point across.

I’m not saying that you have to rewrite endlessly – just enough to make what you’ve written better. Often, I fall into the trap of beginning sentences with unnecessary words or phrases. I often will begin a sentence with these words, “To begin with…” I cut them out when I rewrite. It should be obvious when I am beginning a new thought.

“To tell you the truth,” or “To be perfectly honest with you,” are also sentence beginners that come up often; more so in conversation, but sometimes in writing. These phrases are a problem for two reasons. 1) They are unnecessary. You should tell the truth. 2) They put me on guard. When I hear “To be perfectly honest with you,” I assume what follows is going to be a lie.

My purpose in this post, however, is not to teach you how to rewrite, but to get you to realize that rewriting is the key to good writing. Read what you’ve written. If you’re honest with yourself, you know you can be more clear, more concise. Then do what you need to do to make what you’ve written more clear and concise.