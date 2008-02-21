Someone lied to you if they told you statistics were boring. Website
metrics show just how your audience is using your site and you ignore
this data at your own peril.
A bounce rate is when someone comes to your site and immediately
leaves. They bounce off of your website for whatever reason. A bounce
is undesirable – you want people to come and stay on your website! Bounce is the opposite of sticky.
Time vs. Pages
I had always understood bounce determined by time – that this figure
was measured from people leaving a site in a certain increment (usually
2, 5, or 10 seconds). So I was surprised when I read in Website Magazine
that they asserted that bounce rate “is calculated by dividing the
number of total page visits by those visits that did not result in an
additional page view.”
Click here to continue reading:
<a href=” http://onlinemarketer.wordpress.com/2008/02/21/monthly-metric-bounce-rate/“> http://onlinemarketer.wordpress.com/2008/02/21/monthly-metric-bounce-rate/</a>