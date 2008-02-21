With my apologies to David Letterman, let me present (in my opinion) the Service-Inspired Top Ten Customer Service Mistakes made by leaders of corporations, customer service reps and their managers.

10. Lack of knowledge about how much a lost customer can cost your company

– in fact, you have the least experienced people handle your most

important asset! Lost customers means lost revenues and profits.

9. You are not keeping your promises – you advertise one thing then make it impossible for your customers to deal with you!

8. You look at customer service as a cost instead of what it really is, an investment – It costs up to ten times more to attract new customers than to keep present ones.

7. You ignore the customer’s problem! – This is the beginning of a crisis.

6. You don’t listen to your customers! – you do plenty of talking, and may think you know what their problem is, but you did not hear it. Shut up and listen!

5. Corporate leaders and managers also don’t listen to their customer service reps – these are the people on the front lines of the customer relationships, they know about your customers; you only think you do.