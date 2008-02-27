advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How are you effectively dealing with a tyrannic, autocratic leader in your organization?

By Merckh Fernandez1 minute Read

In every organization, it is often inevitable to produce an autocratic leader (manager) who tends to orchestrate everything the way he wants things done. When things go out of their way it’s not just him who gets to suffer the mess and the negative consequences. Thus, making you frustrated and unmotivated. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life