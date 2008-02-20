Why Hillary is losing a.k.a. “Just pass the frickin’ baton already!”

It may not be her. She may be taking the rap for a “baby boomer”

generation that can’t accept that the party is over and that it is no

longer their turn. And like many baby boomers, she is having trouble

going “gently into that good night” and so instead is raging against

the next generations to hold onto power and authority and importance,

when it is no longer their turn.

Face it. The baby boomer generation has had longer time in the

spotlight and at the feeding trough than any other generation in

exchange for giving back to the world many things of questionable value.

The “greatest generation” who fought in WWII really did fight for

peace in the world, whereas the “not so great” baby boomer generation

has more often seemed focused on fighting for and holding onto a piece

of the action long beyond what it deserves.

Part of the dilemma is that the baby boomer generation does not have

a back up plan for how to age in a way that is gratifying, satisfying

or fulfilling and because they don’t have such a plan, they try to hold

on to the diminishing power they have and fight having it pulled away.

What we have seen in Hillary and in Bill Clinton is how “ungracious”

aging baby boomers can be. To George H. Bush’s credit, he didn’t seem

nearly as hostile when Bill Clinton was unseating him, as Barack Obama

seems to be doing to Hillary.

Another element that we are seeing in Bill and Hillary is warning us

that we can’t afford to leave something as important as our future and

the pressing issues of it to chance and to inexperience. I am certain

that the baby boomers’ parents were as worried about leaving the world

in the hands of their free loving, pot smoking, draft evading kids.