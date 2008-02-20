Why Hillary is losing a.k.a. “Just pass the frickin’ baton already!”

I finally realized why Hillary is losing.
It may not be her. She may be taking the rap for a “baby boomer”
generation that can’t accept that the party is over and that it is no
longer their turn. And like many baby boomers, she is having trouble
going “gently into that good night” and so instead is raging against
the next generations to hold onto power and authority and importance,
when it is no longer their turn.
Face it. The baby boomer generation has had longer time in the
spotlight and at the feeding trough than any other generation in
exchange for giving back to the world many things of questionable value.
The “greatest generation” who fought in WWII really did fight for
peace in the world, whereas the “not so great” baby boomer generation
has more often seemed focused on fighting for and holding onto a piece
of the action long beyond what it deserves.
Part of the dilemma is that the baby boomer generation does not have
a back up plan for how to age in a way that is gratifying, satisfying
or fulfilling and because they don’t have such a plan, they try to hold
on to the diminishing power they have and fight having it pulled away.
What we have seen in Hillary and in Bill Clinton is how “ungracious”
aging baby boomers can be. To George H. Bush’s credit, he didn’t seem
nearly as hostile when Bill Clinton was unseating him, as Barack Obama
seems to be doing to Hillary.
Another element that we are seeing in Bill and Hillary is warning us
that we can’t afford to leave something as important as our future and
the pressing issues of it to chance and to inexperience. I am certain
that the baby boomers’ parents were as worried about leaving the world
in the hands of their free loving, pot smoking, draft evading kids.
Avery Weisman, a famous psychiatrist of the last century, once said
that raising kids and finally letting them go is “giving hostages to
fortune.”
Maybe what this campaign is showing it that it is time for the baby
boomers to graciously and gracefully step aside, pass the baton to the
next generation, believe that they will do no worse than they did and
stop raging against the inevitable conclusion that it is their turn now.
Now, since I am a baby boomer, you’ll need to excuse me while I go take my nap.