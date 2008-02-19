Anne Driscoll

“The majority of initiatives come from our Google population. We provide an atmosphere that says, ‘We’re not going to do this for you. Just go do it.’ And we encourage whatever special interests, whatever things you want to do. We don’t want HR to be seen as something that dictates anything.”

DOING WHAT MAKES SENSE

“We do things that make sense for that population. Maybe a dance troupe works out really well in India but doesn’t translate to the London office. That’s okay. It could be as simple as prayer and meditation rooms, or as ambitious as a companywide volunteer day. Someone had a friend who was an author they thought other Googlers would be interested in. That became the Google author series. We invited all the presidential candidates to speak here in a fireside-chat forum. We’ve had eight so far.”

MAKING LIFE AWAY FROM WORK MORE EFFICIENT

“Some things are no-brainers. We found someone who does oil changes here in the parking lot. That’s not something that Google pays for. Employees pay for it. We just offer the space.

Dry cleaning is a similar situation. We contract out to a company that provides that service to employees. These are things that are easy for employers to do, and it makes life easier for their employees. It just takes work to put the program into place and think about what’s really going to help. We had a lot of employees who didn’t have laundry machines in their homes. That’s where the laundry room here came from.