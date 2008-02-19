Larry Brilliant

[Background: An endocrinologist with a masters in public health from the University of Michigan and an MD from Wayne Medical School; worked on the World Health Organization’s smallpox-eradication program; founded the Seva Foundation, a nonprofit that helps eliminate curable blindness in the developing world; works as an adviser to the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, Omidyar Network, and Kleiner Perkins venture capital; cofounded The Well, a pioneering online community.]

JOINING GOOGLE

“When my role with Google.org was announced, my three children said, ‘Dad, now your life finally makes sense to us.’ I had spent time as a tech wonk, and then I would rush off to Africa to eradicate small pox. It didn’t make sense to them, those two very different things. At Google, I combine them. I can analyze a business plan and balance sheet, and I also have field experience in the developing world, so I understand how to get things done.”

AN ATYPICAL NONPROFIT

“No one has built a Google.org before, so we don’t have the vocabulary for it. We think of ourselves as a hybrid philanthropy and an experiment. We’re not a traditional 501(c)3. We’re not primarily using tax-advantaged funds. We have $90 million in a foundation structure, but the majority of the value of the 3 million shares of Google stock and 1% of profits– which turns out to be $2 billion–is not restricted. We also have the resources of talented and socially engaged Googlers. That’s our greatest asset.”

A GOOGLY APPROACH TO THE WORLD’S BIGGEST PROBLEMS

“Creating this from a white sheet of paper has been a classically Googly process. We started out doing VC-industry mapping and looking at the holes in what’s the single most important thing to do on climate change, the prevention of communicable diseases, and poverty. We asked, ‘Do we have anything to add?’ We began with thousands of ideas from Googlers and others in the field, and winnowed them down. We made it a straight-out competition: Show up on Monday armed with your data and your plan–where we’d give grants, where we’d make investments, the outcomes–and prove it. Then we got together and ranked each idea. Does it fit on the scale of changing the world? Does it fit Google?”