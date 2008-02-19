Niniane Wang

WHAT OTHER COMPANIES CAN’T PULL OFF

“The technical problems here are intense. The attitude is to pursue ideas that another company dismisses as outside the realm of possibility. When we have executive reviews, often people present an idea that is already slightly ridiculous and ambitious, and then our executives will ask us to make it more ambitious–but still launch it quickly.”

A CYNIC CONVINCED

“I came from Microsoft where I worked for five years in the games group. I had talked to a longtime friend who had just joined Google. He’s very cynical, but he spoke positively of Google, which was like exuberance coming from other people. He said, ‘I’m finally firing on all cylinders, and I thought, “Good God.” I was impressed.

It’s like a free market. People gravitate to projects that they think are exciting, and then they pour their hearts into them and work themselves to the bone because they are passionate about them.”

AUTHENTICITY ON THE JOB