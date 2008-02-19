Bill Weihl

[Background: Previously CTO of Akamai Technologies; senior consulting engineer at Compaq Systems Research Center; tenured associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT; earned PhD in computer science at MIT.]

A SENSE OF URGENCY

“Some people go, ‘Wait, Google, renewable energy–what?’ Others say, ‘Wow, that’s the coolest job in the world.’ I am the first person to hold this job, and it’s still evolving. The goal is developing renewable energy not only for our operations but also for the world. Until that costs less than electricity from fossil-fuel sources, those are going to be hard to displace. So we feel a sense of urgency. As a society and as a world, we need to focus on getting real solutions much faster. Most businesses aren’t focused on that. They’re making decisions based on their P&L, not on ‘We want that solution.'”

SOLAR PAYBACK

“We have solar panels on the roofs of eight buildings here, as well as carport structures in two parking lots–9,012 total panels. Until recently, it was the largest corporate installation in the U.S. If we can create competition among companies to build more solar, that’d be great. At peak, the panels produce about 1.4 megawatts on the local grid, which is enough to power about 1,000 homes. That’s about 30% of the electricity needed for the buildings they’re on. So the panels are not by any means covering all of our usage, but it’s a significant chunk. The installation will pay for itself in about seven and a half years, and then throughout the life of the system, 25 or 30 years, we’ll be generating free electricity. It was an easy decision to do this.”

INSPIRING RESEARCH ELSEWHERE

“A lot of people are amazed that a company would choose to do this, outside the core business, but we think it’s very relevant. We’d like to power our operations completely by renewables, and we’d like the world to be able to do the same. If we are successful, the energy business is a big business.

We’ve decided that we need to build our own group to focus on that long-term goal and work with companies to elaborate on some of the technologies and with national labs and universities.There is a real culture of innovation at universities but also a conservatism if you want to get tenure. Part of what we are trying to do is encourage those researchers to move beyond that.

Even if you don’t always achieve 100% of audacious goals, you’re probably doing better than if you set milder goals.”