The format war is officially dead. Toshiba, the head company in the HD-DVD camp, announced today it will stop manufacturing HD-DVD players. The film studios that supported the dead format will most likely jump to the victor, Blu-ray.

It took two years, but a format war that never should’ve happened is finally over. Now consumers can reap the benefits of a single standard — cheaper players, cheaper films, and a larger selection of titles. Let the healing begin.