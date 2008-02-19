Use the Web to Enhance Your Personal Brand

A strong personal brand is one of the keys to creating positive personal impact. Shelly Banjo’s column in the Wall Street Journal Sunday, on February 17 was entitled Washing Your Web Face. Ms. Banjo said, “According to a December survey by CareerBuilder.com, 45% of employers use search engines and social-networking sites to research job candidates.”

I got to thinking about this and came to the conclusion that the web can enhance or detract from your personal brand. Successful people use the web to enhance their brand. According to Ms. Banjo, the first step is to, “Inspect what’s already out there…Review at least the first five pages of results from search engines including Google, Yahoo and MSN.”

Ms. Banjo goes on to quote Tom Drugan, co-founder of the online identity management firm www.Naymz.com. Mr. Drugan suggests that you, “Clean your space and wash your face…Remove anything on MySpace or Facebook you wouldn’t want your mother to see.”

Toward the end of the article, Ms. Banjo suggests creating profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook and Naymz.com. I have been a member of LinkedIn, Facebook and MySpace for some time. Yesterday, I joined Naymz.com in an attempt to see how well their service works. I’ll give it some time and see if my search rankings improve – then I’ll let you know.

She also says, “If you have an interest in, or work for a particular industry, comment on industry-specific blog posts, articles and book reviews and be sure to add your full name and a link to your profile…Consider buying your own domain name.” I have had www.BudBilanich.com for several years now. It is very helpful with Google searches.

I have two comments here. First. Ms. Banjo is correct. You need to pay attention to, and do things to enhance your web presence, just like you do your personal presence. People do use search engines to learn about you before they meet you.