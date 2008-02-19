Today, I had four chairs that “required some assembly” delivered. The first one took about 20 minutes to put together. The fourth chair was done is about 4 minutes.

Certain sites have figured out how to do build a chair that is sturdy. The next versions of a Kiva.org-like concept should be easier. We see exponential multiplication of YouTube and MySpace wannabes, video conference, video blogging and all the rest of the “all dressed up and no where to go” universe and still no earth-shattering “let’s do something that makes a difference” sites.