No Recession for Customer Service

The current economic conditions have created a growing concern among many businesses, and also consumers. The specific causes for the downturn have been attributed to everything from the way banks lend money, to the weak U.S. dollar, consumer reluctance, or Mercury being in retrograde. Whatever the reason, good business practices and maintaining good relationships with customers by skilled customer service professionals are keys to thriving in growth cycles and surviving during slow periods too.

With help from San Diego’s

North Island Credit Union, here are some tips for businesses that wish

to enhance their chances for long-term success, even in an economic

recession. They suggest that you do these five customer-related things

well:

Be Different. Krispy

Kreme makes millions of doughnuts daily, yet, they have two small

differences from other doughnut chains – First, they replaced walls

with glass so children and parents alike could be amazed by the

automated doughnut production. Second, every customer is welcomed with

a free, fresh doughnut hot off the line! Nuture Sales. 80%

of your business comes from 20% of your customers. Find ways to thank

customers all year. Personal notes or emails are good, or introducing

frequent buyer and referral incentives. Create Sizzle. Avoid

peaks and valleys caused by too much focus on the day-to-day business.

Embrace a marketing plan that combines strategic and frequent

advertising buys with ongoing public relations, special events, direct

mail and email promos. Stick to It. Define

specific actions for each week. Qualify potential customers.

Communicate value. Refine your offerings and keep building

relationships. Be Prepared. Keep

good records and perform against the plan that enabled you to secure

your first business loans. Include a data base of customers so you do

not lose touch with your greatest source of income – the all important

20% group.

Even in tougher times, the customer is still King and Queen.

D.C.