Consistency, consistency, consistency

When considering offering your products and services across multiple channels, it is very important to ensure that all of the channels allow for the same activities. Many companies who already have an IVR and Call Center will create their self-service web presence and offer more or less functions/features. If you are trying to reach your customers that prefer to work on-line, do not disappoint them by making them call the IVR or Call Center because they cannot complete their task on-line. This defeats the purpose and may drive your customer away. The same can be said when offering new services on-line – make the time to re-tool the IVR and Agents so that they can provide the services as well.
