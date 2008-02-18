How do I support all these methods of reaching my customer?

Many companies identify the channels that they are going to use and then add entire departments to handle the new channel. I have seen departments responsible for processing fax orders, another for managing e-mail orders and a third, who takes phone orders. This type of segregation introduces operational and communication challenges not to mention reducing organizational efficiency. Additionally, it begins to segment how you support your customer. When a customer calls, you have to ask how they placed their order and direct them to the proper department.
The ideal situation is to leverage technology to integrate the departments into one operation regardless of the communication method. Workflow systems and the newer phone systems enable skills-based-routing to get the information to the employee properly suited to handle it. This way a properly trained employee is leveraged across multiple channels and allows the same business processes to be employed for consistency and quality.