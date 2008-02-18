How do I support all these methods of reaching my customer?

Many companies identify the channels that they are going to use and then add entire departments to handle the new channel. I have seen departments responsible for processing fax orders, another for managing e-mail orders and a third, who takes phone orders. This type of segregation introduces operational and communication challenges not to mention reducing organizational efficiency. Additionally, it begins to segment how you support your customer. When a customer calls, you have to ask how they placed their order and direct them to the proper department.