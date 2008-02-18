Maximizing your interaction with your customer

Companies are recognizing the importance of getting in front of their customers and that the amount of time that a customer will pay attention is limited. Companies are leveraging the different channels as an opportunity to speak with their customer. On-Line interaction allows focused messaging, ads and other information specific to that customer. Phone and IVR interaction enables dynamic messaging to the customer with information that is specific to the customer. We are seeing more interaction across the enterprise at the CXX level trying to optimize the ‘face-time’ with their customers to communicate cross-enterprise messages rather than only messages from a single department.