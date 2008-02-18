What Happened to Conversation?

Many errors that companies make when converting a traditional IVR to a voice application is that they keep the same tree structure. Many customers hate IVR’s because not everyone thinks in a methodical, structured way and do not have the patience to navigate through the tree to the option they want. Consider turning the experience into a conversation. Rather than asking them to listen to the options and pick one, just ask them what they would like to do. This requires more planning on the front end to ensure that all of the options are available, but it engages the customer far more and allows them to get to the activity that they need in the most expedient way.