What Happened to Conversation?

Many errors that companies make when converting a traditional IVR to a voice application is that they keep the same tree structure. Many customers hate IVR’s because not everyone thinks in a methodical, structured way and do not have the patience to navigate through the tree to the option they want. Consider turning the experience into a conversation. Rather than asking them to listen to the options and pick one, just ask them what they would like to do. This requires more planning on the front end to ensure that all of the options are available, but it engages the customer far more and allows them to get to the activity that they need in the most expedient way.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens