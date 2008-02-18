Fear and Worry Kill Self Confidence

On Friday, this quote, courtesy of Chris Widener, popped up in my in box. “What worries you, masters you,” Haddon W. Robinson.

In my new book, Straight Talk for Success, I mention an article written by Jim Rohn entitled “Facing the Enemy Within.” Worry is one of the enemies Mr. Rohn suggests that we must all face and overcome. Here’s what he has to say about worry.

“The fourth enemy within is worry. We’ve all got to worry some. Just don’t let it conquer you. Instead, let it alarm you. Worry can be useful. If you step off the curb in New York City and a taxi is coming, you’ve got to worry. But you can’t let worry loose like a mad dog that drives you into a small corner. Here’s what you’ve got to do with your worries: drive them into a small corner. Whatever is out to get you, you’ve got to get it. Whatever is pushing on you, you’ve got to push back.”

To me, worry and fear are both enemies of self confidence. They also are both normal, human reactions to difficult situations. Indecision and inactivity feed fear and worry. Action starves them.

My common sense prescription for dealing with fear and worry is simple. First, you have to identify those things you fear or that cause you to worry. Second, you need to admit to yourself that you are fearful and/or worried. Third, you need to accept the fact that certain situation make you fearful or worried. Fourth, and most important, you must confront your fears and worries and take action to overcome them. This is what Mr. Rohm means when he says to drive your worries “into a small corner.”

In April 1988, I left my very secure job with a Fortune 50 company to start my coaching, consulting and speaking business. Was I fearful? Was I worried? You bet I was!