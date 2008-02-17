Farewell to Polaroid instant film

Polaroid instant film went the way of the drive-in movie theater and the typewriter earlier this month when they announced they will close factories in Massachusetts, the Netherlands, and Mexico that make instant film. As part of a broader overall strategy to diversify their product offerings so they can remain competitive in the world of digital imaging, they plan on completely phasing out that part of the business sometime next year. So that means there’s still time to stock up for all you nostalgic instant film buffs out there.

I’m sad to see you go. But luckily I’ll always have old photos like the one of me with the Pillsbury Doughboy to remember you by.

Shawn Graham is an Associate Director with the MBA Career Management Center at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and author of Courting Your Career: Match Yourself with the Perfect Job (www.courtingyourcareer.com).