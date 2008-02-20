Xobni- Taming My Inbox

A few weeks ago I ran into a Beta for a product called Xobni Insite. (Xobni is Inbox spelled backwards). Xobni is another in a long line of email taming tools (NeoPro, TrogBar, Jello.Dashboard, Orgoo, etc).

The big difference is this one really works.

Unlike a lot of the “inbox tamers” this one does not try to change the way I work. Instead it augments it. That was the key for me. I ran the Xobni installed, it installs a simple sidebar and starts to catalog all my emails. I have about 6 sets of Personal Folders and Xobni found them all.

Once all the emails were cataloged (it only took a few minutes) I was ready to go. I clicked on my first email in my inbox and here’s what I got Email analytics Each sender was ranked by the total amount of emails I sent them and that I received from them I got a break down of the average time when emails were received by me from that sender. I quickly realized I have too many friends sending me emails at 1:30 am.

Availability Matrix

I love this feature. I have a lot of people who do not have access to my exchange server. With the click of a button, it will send that user a list of my availability times for the next 7 days.



Instant Search

Xobni’s instant search allows me to search for someone with my emails.. For example I type in Daniel, I get a Wiki search, all people with Daniel as their name or part of their name and every email with the name Daniel mentioned in the body and/or title.

Quick Attachment Discovery.

Every attachment, no matter what folder, exchanged with this user is now accessible from the panel.