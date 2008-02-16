The Leading Edge – The Mind of a School Shooter

Empathy is the greatest deterrent to violence and even anger, because literally and figuratively, you can’t walk in someone else’s shoes and step on their toes at the same time. Glibness aside, the reason for that is because empathy is a sensory experience where you are feeling what another person is feeling (what jargon wielding psychoanalysts call “vicarious introspection”) while anger is a motor function where you feel and get angry at another person as a reaction to a real or perceived hurt or injury by them.

There are two forces that

decrease or completely sever the capacity for empathy. This includes on

the one hand being so criticized, ignored, betrayed or in other ways

assaulted by the outside world that your ability to keep perspective

and override your animal reflex to get even is lost. On the other hand,

this can occur when your psyche so loses touch with reality (as we are

discovering with the shooters at Virginia Tech and now Northern

Illinois University) that you perceive the world to be against you when

it may not be.

What are the solutions? Research has consistently

shown that one of the greatest correlations to adult mental health,

well being and even success is having family dinners together two to

three times/week. It’s not exactly clear why that is so, but one could

postulate that when such dinners take place where presumably there are

conversations that demonstrate caring and interest more than criticism,

this may have both an assuaging and ameliorating effect on children

being able to get stuff off their chest, talk their concerns out, be

listened to and feel cared about.

When children grow up bathed

in the empathy and caring of a family that loves them, the capacity for

empathy endures through teens and adulthood that enables them to endure

the slings and arrows of everyday life without blowing a fuse and

exploding back at the world in violence.

On a grander scale,

empathy is becoming in shorter supply as we shift away from

relationships which are about relating in order to connect and become

closer to transactionships which are about negotiating in order to win

and get your way.

(c) 2008 Mark Goulston