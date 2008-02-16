The Leading Edge – Obama wins Potomac Primaries

When you say, “Yes we can!” your mouth smiles at the end of

that statement and the smile lasts beyond the words, partially because when

you’re smiling your lips want to hold that happy position and because you mind

wants to hold onto the hopeful experience that such a statement triggers. When you say, “Ready on day one!” your lips

slightly purse, you nod in agreement and then quickly stop doing it after you

say the words, partially because it is a strain on your lip muscles and because

the dictatorial tone is something you want to get away from.

The difference in semantics is highly characteristic in the

differences between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in terms of how they make

us feel, how it makes us feel about them and apparently how people vote. The

reason it plays well to the North and South and East and West is that the ache

for hope and to smile about someone and something (Obama) is so deep that it

overtakes (both emotionally and in delegates) the fleeting power of

authoritative directness in authoritarian’s clothing (Clinton).

There is a historic irony about this race that has not been

lost on most political observers. Dwight

D. Eisenhower put a smile on our face compared to Adlai Stevenson as did JFK

compared to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan compared to Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton

compared to George H. Bush, George W. Bush compared to Al Gore, George W. Bush

compared to John Kerry.

So if history is any teacher of who and what wins

presidential contests, it seems clear that it’s not a case that the “ayes have

it”, but that the “smiles have it.”