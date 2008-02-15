advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tour the Googleplex

By Chuck Salter and Elizabeth Svoboda1 minute Read

Unlike most corporate campuses, Google actually feels like a college. The Googleplex in Mountain View, California, oozes ambition, fun, and an undeniable sense of community. The perks are as good as advertised — and strategic. Google applies the same ingenuity to its internal operations as it does to Internet search, eliminating distraction so employees can keep thinking big.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life