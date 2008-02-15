advertisement
Meet the Googlers

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

Google is different, even on a list of distinctive companies. But its employees still type their email one letter at a time. We may not understand precisely how Google’s algorithms work, but we can understand how the people at Google do their work. Here, more than a dozen describe what life is like at a place where no goal is too audacious, agility means more than power, and even cafeteria food represents an opportunity to change the world.

