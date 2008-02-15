Socially Responsible Business Tip: Green Web Hosting

Did you know there are several Green web site hosting companies who use solar or wind power to generate all the power needed to host your web site or blog? We know that reliance on fossil fuels requires destructive drilling, significant energy to refine fuels for consumption, and toxic emissions issues. Why not type “green web hosting” in your Internet search engine today and begin hosting your web sites and other web based services on a greener, cleaner energy source.
If you have a Socially Responsible Business Tip to share – please share them as a comment!
—–
Kellee K. Sikes, serving social entrepreneurs and social enterprise
www.pioneer-technologies.com