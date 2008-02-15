Server 2008- What’s In It For Me?

Microsoft Server 2008 will be launched next week among much fanfare and hoopla.
IT professions are asking the same question we ask every time Microsoft releases a new server platform, “Is it worth money to upgrade? And What is my ROI?”
I am happy to say that for many of you (businesses with over 999 users or more than 5 servers to manage), it is worth the look and should be part of your server timeline.
Here are some of the reasons to look at Server 2008.1.
NAP
Network Access Protection is used to help ensure that any computer connecting to the network meets each company’s policy for health requirements. This includes that the virus profile is up to date. The system is spyware free, scan state requirements have been met. Through this it will restrict access till the computer has met the domains NAP/Security requirements.
Networking Performance
Window Auto-Tuning, Side Scaling, and Quality of Service are features geared towards gigabit networks giving greater control the bandwith, delivery and overall flow of network traffic.
Web Server Functions
Windows Server 2008 provides a more stable and unified platform for Web publishing. It integrates Internet Information Services 7.0 (IIS 7.0), ASP.NET, Windows Communication Foundation, and Microsoft Office SharePoint Services to create a foundation for home grown and next generation web based business applications.4.
Hyper-V
Hyper-V supports virtualization technology. Basically, turning all your physical machines that are utilizing less that 40% of total machine resources, in to Virtual Servers. Virtualization helps businesses reduce costs, creates a true test and development platform and when coupled with the new System Center Virtual Machine Manager, makes a easy and efficient way to manage data centers
Security and Compliance
Enhanced auditing, Drive Encryption, event forwarding, and Rights Management Services have been added to allow for great security control over your network.
All of this paired with the new SQL 2008 should help to create faster, more stable platforms for all the next generation of business applications that companies are looking to move to . From Office Live to custom BI dashboards and Web Apps, Server 2008 should be a platform to better support your business initiatives.
Stephen is Sr. Partner and Network Architect with Odyssey Consulting Group and a Microsoft MVP in Connected Systems.