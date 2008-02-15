Server 2008- What’s In It For Me?

Microsoft Server 2008 will be launched next week among much fanfare and hoopla.

IT professions are asking the same question we ask every time Microsoft releases a new server platform, “Is it worth money to upgrade? And What is my ROI?”

I am happy to say that for many of you (businesses with over 999 users or more than 5 servers to manage), it is worth the look and should be part of your server timeline.

Here are some of the reasons to look at Server 2008.1.

NAP

Network Access Protection is used to help ensure that any computer connecting to the network meets each company’s policy for health requirements. This includes that the virus profile is up to date. The system is spyware free, scan state requirements have been met. Through this it will restrict access till the computer has met the domains NAP/Security requirements.

Networking Performance