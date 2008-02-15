advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Best Business Books of 2007

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

In this useful, engaging resource, the authors, who are also Fast Company columnists, deconstruct how to make proposals and stories memorable, resonant, and effective. They’ve bundled the tenets of stickiness into one easy-to-remember acronym: SUCCESS, or rather, SUCCES: simple, unexpected, concrete, credible, emotional, and story.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life