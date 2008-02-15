advertisement
Fast Company’s Most Innovative Business People of 2007

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Jeff Han is about to change the face of computing. His multi-touch interface brings intuitive control to computing, “There is no reason in this day and age that we should be conforming to a physical device,” he says. “These interfaces should start conforming to us.”
