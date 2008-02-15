advertisement
The Car that Parks Itself — and Other Automotive Technology Breakthroughs

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Using cameras and sensors, the Advanced Parking Guidance System allows a Lexus LS to park itself — really. The driver selects an option on the navigation touch-screen, and then selects the spot he wants to park in. The driver lifts his hands from the steering wheel and only uses the brake if necessary. Great for drivers who hate to parallel park.

