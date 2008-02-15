advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How to Salvage a Disappointing Internship

By Lisa LaMotta1 minute Read

Not all internships work out the way they’re supposed to. Too often, the work isn’t what the intern expected it to be, and the experience isn’t useful–unless the intern decides to do something about it! Here are some tips to help you pass the days with a little less frustration and a lot more to show for it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life