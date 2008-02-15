advertisement
The Corporate Shrink’s Best Advice

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Before blaming your boss — and yes, you might wind up doing that anyway — I’d advise investing in a good mirror. Perhaps you’re actually sabotaging your own efforts, while attributing the obstruction to your boss. Psychoanalysts call that “projection.”
