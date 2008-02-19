What Yahoo’s Culture Could Look Like Under Marissa Mayer

WHAT’S CHANGED AND WHAT HASN’T

“Back in the early days, summer of ’99, we were a mess of a company. I’m not really sure how we even made it. Now we crawl the Web all the time and constantly update the index. But at that time, we would run a crawler for about 10 days, gather up as much of the Web as we could, and spend a couple of days indexing, you know, the February version of the Web.

One night, we were all sitting around at three in the morning on exercise balls. Everyone had finished coding for the day, and we were talking about what Google could do. A bunch of us had read that day about the Library of Congress possibly wanting to digitize. Should we pursue that? How would that help Web search? Would that be a good thing for the world? How would you do it? We brainstormed about projects that we wouldn’t get a chance to explore for years, such as Google Book Search. There was an immense sense of hope and innovation.

I remember George Harik, who’s one of the smartest people Ive ever met, jumped into the middle of the circle and said, ‘Stop! I want everybody to savor this moment, because no matter what happens from here on out, it’ll never be as good as it is right now.’

George, who is almost never wrong, couldn’t have been more wrong. If you listen to that conversation and you listen to the conversations that inevitably will happen tonight around the pool table or the foosball table here, they sound the same.”

MAKING YOURSELF AVAILABLE