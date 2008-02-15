advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Gifts for Mobile Professionals

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Featuring e-Ink, which uses little power and produces a paper-like image. This e-book reader also works with .pdfs, word docs, image files, and even plays MP3s. With enough memory to hold hundreds of books, you’ll have access to an encyclopedia of knowledge to help you do your job. $350.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life