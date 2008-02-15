advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

12 Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

By Leslie Taylor1 minute Read

Learn about works of art from Duchamp’s Readymades to Bernini’s Ecstasy of St. Theresa from art history professors Beth Harris and Steven Zucker. They discuss the history and greater context of various artworks in a series of video and audio podcasts, focusing primarily pieces displayed at New York’s MoMA or Metropolitan Museum of Art.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life