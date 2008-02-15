Sony’s Answer to the iPhone? Open Development

Sony Ericsson Developer World launched in October 2003 as a support network for the growing number of developers who were creating original content for Sony Ericsson phones, which were among the first handsets to offer open platforms for the development of add-on applications. With a focus on a more personalized user experience and working with the global development community, Sony has made mobile phones that do a lot more than make calls and enable text messaging. Here’s a sampling of some of the latest developments.