Tilting at Windmills: The Unfulfilled Promise of Offshore Wind in the U.S.

Wind power is steadily growing in the U.S. According to the American Wind Association, electrical generation from wind has more than quadrupled in the last six years. By the end of last year, the installed capacity of U.S. wind farms stood at 11,600 megawatts, enough to serve about 3 million homes. More than 3,000 megawatts of new generating capacity will be installed by the end of 2007. But the industry remains landlocked in the U.S. with no utility-scale offshore projects. This lone turbine stands at the waters edge in the town of Hull, MA.