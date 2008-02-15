Indiana Jones and the Resiliency of Brands

In other words, I can’t wait to see Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

This morning I watched the trailer on Yahoo. As the familiar images of the fedora, of the whip, of Harrison Ford’s rugged persona, flash on screen I can’t help but smile. When the stirring music plays and Indy cracks a one-liner, I am a kid again reliving the wonder I felt when I saw the Indiana Jones films in the theater.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing and it can insure that a brand can remain strong for decades. Yet, the experience of the returning brand must live up to the rosy experience of the past. In other words, the new Indy film has to live up to an audience’s high expectations.

What other brands use nostalgia well? And which have fallen flat when they are reintroduced?