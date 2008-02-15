Work/Life: The Consequences of Forgetting Valentine’s Day

I admit it, I got caught off guard. On top of slowly recovering from recent sinus surgery, I needed to keep my business on track, and I needed to catch up with my blog postings after the recent re-design. Darn it, I had made a point to remember that if I was going to post yesterday, that I would make sure to write something topical and wryly humorous about Valentine’s Day. Especially since I don’t usually post on a Thursday, it seemed like a perfect synchronization of event and topic. But, given the aforementioned surgery and other preoccupations, my chronology was thrown off, so late on Wednesday I wrote about a topic that struck my fancy at the time (text messaging), posted it, and put it out of my mind. Then, late in the day on Thursday, I remembered. I’d forgotten to write a blog about Valentine’s Day!

There was nothing I could do. It was too late to post anything now. And besides, look what happened as a result of my being very human and forgetting to put in work on something; I mean, just look at the consequences of my neglect: I awoke in a calm state of mind, certain that my slate was clear. I greeted my wife with a kiss and responded in the affirmative when she asked if I would be her Valentine. We had a leisurely breakfast (heart-shaped waffles; I have a pastry chef friend), and opened the hand-made Valentines that our daughters had crafted for us before going off to school. Now even more relaxed, and certain I had nothing pressing, I suggested to my wife that we take half a day off, laze around and go out to a romantic Valentine’s lunch somewhere. (Not only unconventional, and cheaper than dinner, but with this sinus surgery I’ve been crapping out before prime-time these days. Luckily, it will be a while before the formerly striking writers will have new material ready for me.) Over lunch, we caught up on our lives, sighed the sighs of two people who were luxuriating in their down time, and held hands across the table before finally letting the working day kick in sometime around 2:45. And, really, there wasn’t much to do for the rest of the day, anyway, or whatever it was felt like it could wait. Except, as I mentioned earlier, at the end of all this, I realized that I had, at least in terms of my workload, forgotten Valentine’s Day. My goodness, I don’t know if I can ever forgive myself.