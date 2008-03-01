Corning’s History

EUGENE SULLIVAN joins Corning and creates an industrial-research lab to drive innovation in glassmaking. At the time, half of Corning’s revenue comes from manufacturing lightbulbs—by hand.

1912

Corning develops HEAT-RESISTANT GLASS for railroad-signal lanterns. A similar material is used to make Pyrex scientific glassware and cookware. (The cookware business has since been sold.)

1926

Two Corning engineers invent the RIBBON MACHINE, which can produce 400,000 lightbulb blanks every 24 hours. Still used today, the machine boosted efficiency of bulb production fivefold and slashed bulb prices.

1947

With the “spin-casting” method, Corning pioneers mass production of CATHODE-RAY TUBES for televisions, dramatically reducing the cost of TVs. For two decades, Corning dominates manufacturing of tubes for both black-and-white and color TVs.

1952

With the accidental overheating of a batch of glass, a Corning scientist creates a porcelain-like,shatter->resistant material called CORNINGWARE. Like Pyrex, the flower-adorned CorningWare is now made by World Kitchen.

1961

The WINDOW GLASS for the U.S.’s first manned spaceships, Freedom 7 and Liberty Bell 7, is made by Corning. It has been the window supplier for every NASA ship, including the forthcoming Orion.

1972

By inventing a claylike ceramic to scrub 95% of the pollutants from car exhaust, Corning helps carmakers meet emissions standards. Corning ceramics form the guts of more than half of today’s CATALYTIC CONVERTERS.