Contributors

Portrait artist Mackenzie Stroh photographed Laura Poretzky, Stacey Bendet, and Lela Rose for our story on the design aces at Payless, No. 42 on our list of the world’s most innovative companies. The New York–based Stroh has had her work exhibited in solo and group shows throughout Canada and the United States. Her images have also been featured in such publications as ESPN: The Magazine, New York, The New York Times Magazine, and Newsweek.

Danielle Saks

“Battling out this year’s Fast 50 winners was like a staff poetry slam on innovation,” says staff writer Danielle Sacks, who wrote about green cleaners Fast Company since 2003 and has written cover stories on scribe-cum-guru Malcolm Gladwell, ad agency JWT, and controversial environmentalist Adam Werbach.

Peter Funch

A native of Denmark and current resident of New York, Peter Funch shot Tumi’s David Chu for this month’s Fast Talk. Funch’s most recent body of work is the critically acclaimed Babel Tales. “It’s a voyeuristic collection of images that examines random human patterns from the streets of New York and stitches them together to create a surreal montage,” he says. It will be published in book form later this year.

Dave Demerjian

Obsessed with commercial aviation since he was 10, Dave Demerjian was only too happy to spend hours inside Seattle’s airport for this month’s Design at Its Best story about Alaska Airlines. (He once flew between Boston and New York four times in a single day in order to qualify for Gold Preferred status on US Airways.) The Beantown-based Demerjian has also written for Wired, the Boston Globe, and Business Traveler.

Richard Florida

The best part of Richard Florida’s globe-trotting as the bard of the Creative Class is the chance to sample local flavor. The avid cyclist rides up to 40 miles a day, and a recent trip to Noosa, Australia, gave him the chance to get his first surfing lesson. Florida, a professor of business and creativity at the Rotman School of Management, in Toronto, excerpts his new book, Who’s Your City? in the story “In Praise of Spikes.”